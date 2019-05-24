Joel Embiid’s & Nikola Jokic’s comparable NBA regular & Playoff stats.

Here are the stats that I said I would post to compare Embiid’s and Jokic’s regular season and playoff stats used in selecting them to the first and second All-NBA ALL-Star teams.

Regular Season Stats 15 categories Embiid leads 9 categories to 6

Player..GP..MP…PPG..FGA..FGM.FG%..FSA.FSM.FS%..3A..3m…3%….Reb..Ast..TO

Embiid.64.33.7..27.5..18.7…9.1…48.4%..10.1..8.2.80.4%.4.6.1.2..30.0%.13.6..3.7.3.5

Jokic…80..31.9..20.1..15.1…7.7…50.6%…4.4..3.6..82.1%.3.4.1.0..30.7%.10.8..7

Embiid missed 18 games during the regular season playing in 64 of 82 games and Philadelphia went 51-31 while Jokic played in 80 games and Toronto went 58-24

Playoff stats 15 categories Jokic leads 13 categories to 2

Player..GP..MP…PPG..FGA.FGM.FG%..FSA.FSM.FS%..3A..3M….3%…Reb..Ast…TO

Embiid..11..30.1..20.2.14.5…6.2…42.8%.8.2…6.7..82.2%.3.5.1.1..30.8%.10.8.3.4..3.1

Jokic…..14..39.8.25.4..18.6..9.4….50.6%.5.6…4.7.84.6%.4.0.1.6..39.3%.13.0.8.4..2.6

Combined Jokic leads 19 categories to 11 categories for Embiid

Embiid missed 1 playoff game of the 12 which the 76ers went 7-5 and Jokic played 14 for the Raptors and they went 8-4