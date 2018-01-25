Bangor Boys tie a state of Maine defensive record tonight as they hold Lewston scoreless in 2nd quarter in 62-38 win

The Bangor High School Rams Boys basketball team tied a state of Maine defensive scoring record for the least points allowed in one single quarter by out scoring the Lewiston Blue Devils @ Lewiston 25-0 in the 2nd quarter after they lead Lewiston 11-4 at the end of the first quarter. Bangor led 36-4 at the half and 55-16 at the end of 3 with the final score being 62-38.

Oceanside either held the record or tied it when they held a boys opponents team scoreless 17-0 this season in the first period of a game. Thanks to Cwirk22 of MBR (Maine Basketball Report) for the information on Oceanside.

The Bangor high record for least points allowed for one quarter was 2 points. That is what Bangor High School basketball historian, basketball expert, and fan Paul Graffam and I know about was the record prior to tonight in a game with Stearns High School in January of 1970. When after the Rams upset Stearns at the Bangor Auditorium 54-50 in December, Bangor then went to Stearns in January and held the ball and the score at the end of the first quarter was 2-2.

So the Bangor boys tonight at least tied and maybe even set a Bangor High School record for allowing the fewest points in a quarter with 0.

Score at half-time of the Bangor-Stearns game was 8-7 and final score was Stearns 27 Bangor 19.

The only other time I think that this might have happened (besides the Oceanview game) that I know of, and I say might have happened before would have been in a slow down hold the ball with no action that could have had no points scored in one quarter of play.

If anybody knows of a game where no points where scored in one quarter (8 minutes in a high school game) in Maine please let me know. so I can give credit to the team(s) like did for the Oceanview game that was tied by Bangor tonight in their 62-38 win over the Lewiston Blue Devils for their 7th win of the year.

Bangor as far as we know now holds the record for least points allowed in the second quarter of a game in Maine boys high school basketball and Oceanview has the record for the first quarter. Also, Bangor has the record for the biggest margin of holding a team to 0 points in a quarter by scoring 25 points to 0 points.

Just post the score here on this thread like was done for the Oceanview game for any team that has held an opponent to 0 points for any quarter. Please name schools involved, score of that quarter, what quarter if you have all that information.

By the way Matt Fleming, Bangor’s 6’5″ transfer from Oxford Hills scored in the 30’s again tonight to pace the Rams with 31 points.