UMaine men’s basketball team gets by St. Joseph’s of Maine 66-54

Playing on their regular practice site, Memorial Gym’s “The Pit”, the UMaine men’s hoop team had just a 2 point 35-33 lead at the end of the first half against D-3 St. Joseph’s College of Standish, Maine.

Maine went on a quick early second half run and extended the lead to 56-39 lead by out scoring the Monks 21 to 6 early in the second half and went on to record a 66-54 win for their second consecutive win over D-3 opponents as the defeated the Husson University Eagles last Saturday, October 28th at the Cross Insurance Center 84-63.

Sophomore 6’7″ center Andrew Fleming lead the way for the Bears with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. The only other Bear in double figures was JUCO junior guard transfer Vern Lowndes with a dozen points. Maine used 13 players, with Vincent Eze, Duncan Douglas, Lewis Wang and Rob Birstonas not available for action.

St. Joe’s also only had 2 players in double figures. Dolan Berry with 15 points and Ian Mileikis had 12 points.

Maine dominated the boards against the smaller Monks 55 to 28.

St. Joe’s had 13 assists to Maine’s 10.

Maine had 18 turnovers to St. Joe’s 15.

Maine shot 24 for 62 from the floor for 38.7% and St. Joe’s was 20 for 61 for 32.8%.

From beyond the arc, Maine was just 6 for 22 for 27.3% and St. Joe’s was 10-29 for 34.5%.

Maine took 22 of their 62 FGA’s as 3’s for 35.5% of their field goal attempts and St. Joe’s took 29 of their 61 FGA’s for 44.7% of their field goal attempts.

From the line Maine was 12-15 for an excellent 80% and St. Joe’s went 4 for 6 for 66.7%

Maine outscored the Monks in the paint 32 to 14.

Points of turnovers, Maine 13 St.’s 7.

2nd chance points, Maine 19 St. Joe’s 10.

Fast break points Maine 8 St. Joe’s 0.

Bench scoring Maine won that also 28-18.

Maine’s overall size (out rebounding St. Joe’s 55 to 28 and 19 to 8 on the offensive boards) was too much for the St. Joe’s team and was the difference in the game despite Maine’s poor 3 point shooting percentage of 6-22 for 27.3%.

Also, Maine’s 12 for 15 for the line to St. Joe’s 4-6 was another major contribution to their win.

Maine’s next game starts it’s non-conference regular season schedule on the road against Boston College on November 10th.