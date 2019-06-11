Some serious questions about NBA Championship Playoff game 5

Why did Did Toronto Coach Nurse call a time out leading by 6 at the 3:05 mark of game? Why didn’t Toronto coach Nurse call time out with 15.7 to go in game down 1 point and ball is in back court? Why didn’t Toronto set up Kawii Leonard to go 1 on 1 or 1 on 2 for the last shot play?

If Toronto loses this championship series because of one of the three things above it will go down as another NBA championship game coaching blunder. But of they win it will be soon be forgotten.

The biggest question of the game was/is on the Golden State Side. Why did Kevin Durant play after being out 32 days with a serious right calve injury and not playing 5 on 5 for more than a month?

Why would the owners, the organization, team doctors, trainers, coaches, players and Durant himself put him in this position for a more serious injury which happened by injuring his right leg’s achilees? The same leg that he suffered in the original right calve injury.

Win at all costs regardless of the players heath which could and did lead to a more serious injury.

Was it Durant’s ego to play a big hero role himself?

This injury could make it so he does not play for over a year.

Will he resign with the Warriors or will he go the free agent route?

His injury will and is going to effect the entire NBA (Which could stand for No Brains Anymore for the complete Warrior Organization in letting or having Durant play.

If he had not played one quarter and a half 18 minutes and scored 11 points would have the Warriors won the game and the series would have been over?

Was it truly worth the win to have Durant play?

These questions will be answered in the future but right now it sure looks like an NBA (No Brains Anymore) move by the Warriors and Durant himself.