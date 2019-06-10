Why some MBRers have negative feelings about the UMaine men’s basketball program?

Archer Bunker’s topic is an interesting and on going topic of why some MBRers are so negative about the UMaine men’s basketball program before, during and after the season, AB and myself included.

I think it really started here on MBR when the athletic director at Maine hired a D-3 out-of-state coach late in the hiring season in May of 2014 instead of naming Associate Head Coach Doug Leishner under departed head coach Ted Woodward as an interim coach for a year and then start the hiring procedure at the normal time the next late winter.

In the four year period Walsh with no head coaching experience at the D-1 level went 24-100 and was eliminated in the Conference tournament in the opening quarter-finals for four consecutive years.

It also did not help when the AD did not rehire Walsh and then did not open up the job, but instead knowing that he, the AD, was leaving the AD hired the women’s coach Richard Barron who had to give up the job for almost 2 years because of health reasons. He had named Aimee Vachon former star UMaine women’s point guard the assistant to the head coach as an interim coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season and then named her head coach the following year. This was a good hire as Vachon went on to finish first in the regular season standings and then went on to win the conference tournament to make two losing appearances in the women’s NCAA Big Dance.

Barron who was still under contract came back to work as an assistant to the AD his first year back. The AD was leaving and he named Vachon to the head women’s job as Barron chose not to want to go back to the women’s position. Instead Barron wanted the men’s job after Walsh chose not to return.

The fact that the AD chose not to have an national open search for the men’s job did not set well with some MBRers because it had only been the 2nd time a women’s head D-1 coach had ever moved over from being the women’s head coach and then becoming the men’s head coach at the same school in the NCAA’s men’s basketball history. Then Barron chose to hire a lady assistant coach who had coached under Barron for the Maine women’s team. If the AD had had a national search and Barron was the most qualified candidate might have settled better then what it did. Plus contracts are usually 4 years and he gave Barron a 5 year contract.

Some MBRers are upset with the 19 transfers over the past 5 seasons of which 13 were USA stateside scholarship players using Maine as some of the past coaches have as a stepping stone for their individual careers. 1 went pro, and 5 were walk on players.

Certainly Maine has not had a winning season since 2009-10 when they went 19-10 under Ted Woodward which has not set well with some MBRers. The fact that Maine has not been able to recruit successfully of some of Maine’s best high school players who have gone on to other higher level D-1 schools has upset some MBRers.

Since I have been watching and following Maine men’s basketball since 1950 which is 69 years they have only had 24 winning seasons of .500 or better for a winning % of just 34.9% for winning seasons.

Some are negative because Maine is a public, land grant, public institution and supported by the Maine state tax payers money. They just don’t feel that they are getting their tax dollars money’d worth from the program. If Maine was a private college they wouldn’t be as so upset and negative. Also, because much of the scholarship money in men’s basketball goes to non-Maine players and non Maine coaches over the years.

Some MBRers complained about the small crowds at the Cross Insurance Center which has poor acoustics for any basketball atmosphere for home games. Some would like to see an on campus basketball facility. Yet the women many times have doubled the men’s average per game attendance for the past 5 seasons. Many times Maine included the season ticket holders and corporate tickets with the in the seats attendees to just get attendance over the 200 mark at some games.

Also, the fact that the women have been very successful the past 4 years also didn’t help the MBRers with the men in just the opposite side of the win-loss record. regular season and tournament championships, and in attendance.

There is no question that wins make a big difference in fan support in attendance and here on MBR. But when you go 24-100 for 4 years and 5-27 in Barron’s first year make it just 29-127 for 5 year winning % of 18.7% support is going to be hard to come by.

Winning cures a lot of basketball ills and seeing that most out-of-state coaches come to Maine hoping to use Maine as stepping stone for their careers which usually results in the coaches not being rehired as in the case of the past 2 coaches Ted Woodward and Bob Walsh since 2014 to 2018 or leaving for better positions like the 2 previous coaches before 2004 moved on to better and hire ranked D-1 positions, Dr. John Gianninni 1996-2004 with 4 winning seasons and 4 losing seasons and Rudy Kneeling 1988-1996 with 3 winning years and 5 losing ones. The last Maine connected coach was former Old Town and UMaine star Skip Chappelle who stayed and lead the Bears for 17 years from 1971-1988 who leads the coaches with 10 wining seasons of the 17 and who has the longest men’s basketball tenure in the program’s history and the most career total wins. The next longest is 10 years Brian McCall and Ted Woodward.

Also, some MBRers are upset that Maine over the past 20 years or so cannot get the best basketball players that play in high school here in Maine. Players like Matt Fleming-Bangor-Army, Nick Mayo-Messalonskee-Eastern Kentucky, Tom Knight-Dirigo-Notre Dame, Keegan Hyland-South Portland-Gonzoga, Barr-Falmouth-Davidson, Mark Reed-Bangor-Liberty, Ken Rassi-John Bapst-Fresno State.UNH, etc.

Seems as though some MBRers think Maine could do just as well with Maine high school talent, but some of the basketball coaches at Maine seem to possibly think you can’t win with Maine players. Yet, the last winning season of 2009-10 had 3 Maine starters and would have had 5 if 2 had not left the team. Maine may not be able to win big with Mainers, but they surely couldn’t do much worse then what has happened the past 5 seasons and Maine fans won’t know unless Maine tries.

Some MBrers get upset with the types of defenses, over use of the 3, no inside game, turnovers and game strategies.

As far as the individual MBRers makeups are they cover all age groups from college students to senior citizens. Hard to tell how much basketball they really know, but some standout are with their knowledge of Maine men’s basketball and the college game itself.

It is very easy to criticize and be negative when a person is using a user name to hide behind, but when most people know who you are, like in my case, responding posts become a little more personal. I’m a big old boy and I can take what ever is dished out here on MBR. Been on MBR ever since Tom started MBR in the early 90’s. It has been quite a ride and goes well with my Bangor Daily News, basketball “Off the Rim” Column I write for Tuesdays from mid-November to the beginning of April. Then I BLOG from first of April to mid-November.

I’m sure I have missed other reasons for the negative posts about the UMaine men’s basketball program. I know I am probably one of the biggest if not the biggest critic of the UMaine men’s basketball program but when I do criticize negatively I try to give possible solutions to my negative critiques.

Negative critics here on MBR are “Monday Morning Quarterbacks” and they are just frustrated that the Maine men cannot do what the Maine women have done the past 5 years. They also do not offer many solutions to their negative criticisms

It took Barron 3 seasons to turn the corner after two 4 win seasons he went 17-15 the third year and went with 20 plus wins the next 2 seasons for a 84-89 record but Maine could not get to the “BIG DANCE” until Vachon took over.

So let’s give Coach Barron 3 years to see if he can turn the men’s program around like he did the women’s program.

Hope I have covered enough to satisfy you AB.

“You can please some of the UMaine men’s basketball MBRer fans some of the time, but you can’t please all of the UMaine men’s basketball fans all of the time”. UNLESS OF COURSE IF YOU ARE UNDEFEATED AND EVEN THEN SOME MIGHT FIND SOMETHING TO BE NEGATIVE ABOUT THAT TOO.