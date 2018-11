There are only 3 current or former NBA players who averaged 90% or better for foul shooting on over 2000 attempts in the league’s existence.

Who is the leader at 90.43%….3060 for 3384????

Who is second? …at 90.39%….2135 for 2362????

Who is 3rd?…… at 90.33%….2271 for 2514????

Hints: 1 and 2 are former players and 3 is an active player

Answers in a week.