Husson’s Delmont “Del” Merrill, to be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame!!

Husson University (Then called Husson College back in 1954) basketball coach Del Merrill is entering this year’s 2018 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the most qualified candidates ever to be inducted into this distinguished organization since it started 5 years ago in 2014.

He is the 11th Husson person (player or coach) to be named to the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. He coached 3 as players and 5 worked under him as a Husson College administrator.

Del’s Husson career started out as a basketball and baseball player at Husson in the 40’s. He became the head basketball, head baseball coach and athletic director at Husson College (then) in 1954. He was the basketball coach from 1954-68 for 14 years.

His 1955-56 team won the first basketball championship of any kind for Husson. His basketball team went undefeated in Northeast conference play and then went on to win the state small college championship for Maine. The next season they went undefeated again in Northeast Conference play and finished runnersup in the state small college championship game. His overall career basketball coaching won-lost record was 199-85.

For many years he was an outstanding high school and college basketball official during his career years at Husson.

He became the 2nd Maine Basketball Commissioner replacing the original first commissioner Charlie Wotton in the 1970’s.

He became the President of Husson College in 1978 and he retired from Husson education in 1987.

He then went on to run the family Blueberry Farm in Ellsworth full time.

Del certainly is more than well deserving to be selected to the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame either as an outstanding coach, or as a highly thought of official, or as very popular and effective basketball commissioner because of his personality, his many years of administration, coaching and officiating experience.

I was fortunate to have played for Del during that 1955-56 first ever Husson men’s basketball championship season and also again the next 1956-57 season being Northeast conference regular season undefeated again and small college runners up.

Having a personal connection with Coach Merrill, I will be there this coming Sunday when he is posthumously inducted into the 5th class of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

Little did we know back in the 50’s that we both would be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Coach Merrill’s family and friends. I am Looking forward to seeing you Sunday when we can celebrate Del Merrill’s outstanding playing, coaching, officiating, commissioner, Athletic Director and College President career all when being at Husson College for over 33 years from 1954 to 1987.