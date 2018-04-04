America East Conf. men’s basketball teams info-Returnees-Commits-Spots Open-Open Offers

Here are the current America East Men’s Basketball current scholarship player returnees=PR, scholarship verbal commits=VC, Scholarship spots open=SS and scholarship open offers=OO out and team 5 star player averages=5S** so far for the 2018-19 season. Each team has 13 scholarships for each year.
These stats were as of 4/4/18 4:30pm
…..Scholarships*……….
Team….PR..VC..SS..OO..5S**
Albany..6…2…5…4…2.1
Bingha..8…4…1..10…2.0
Hartfo.11…2…0..10…2.0
Maine…7…2…4…2…2.1
Stony…8…4…1..12…2.0
UMBC…11…3..-1…2…2.2
UMLow…7…6…0…0…2.0
UNewH…9…3…1…6…2.0
Vermo…8…3…2…2…2.3
RP=returning players
VC=Verbal Commits
SS=Spot Open
OO=Open Offers
5S=5 star player averages**
*Stats taken from Verbal Commits.com website
**5 star individual player rankings are the averages of the players currently returning or verbally committed
