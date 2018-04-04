America East Conf. men’s basketball teams info-Returnees-Commits-Spots Open-Open Offers

Here are the current America East Men’s Basketball current scholarship player returnees=PR, scholarship verbal commits=VC, Scholarship spots open=SS and scholarship open offers=OO out and team 5 star player averages=5S** so far for the 2018-19 season. Each team has 13 scholarships for each year.

These stats were as of 4/4/18 4:30pm

…..Scholarships*……….

Team….PR..VC..SS..OO..5S**

Albany..6…2…5…4…2.1

Bingha..8…4…1..10…2.0

Hartfo.11…2…0..10…2.0

Maine…7…2…4…2…2.1

Stony…8…4…1..12…2.0

UMBC…11…3..-1…2…2.2

UMLow…7…6…0…0…2.0

UNewH…9…3…1…6…2.0

Vermo…8…3…2…2…2.3

RP=returning players

VC=Verbal Commits

SS=Spot Open

OO=Open Offers

5S=5 star player averages**

*Stats taken from Verbal Commits.com website

**5 star individual player rankings are the averages of the players currently returning or verbally committed

