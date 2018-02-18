35 of 44 boys and girls quarter-final tourney games losing team’s scores in forties or below

35 of the 44 of the 2018 boys and girls quarter-final games played so far last week the losing teams scored in the forties or below which was 79.6%

The 25 boys quarter-final games 8 in AA, 8 in B, 4 in North A, 3 in South D and 2 in South A played this week had 18 of the losing teams or 72% of their final game scores were in the 40’s or below. Here are the breakdown by classes

……………Losers..Points scored

…….. Games….20’s..30’s..40’s

AA North…4…….0…..1…..1

AA South…4…….0…..2…..2

A North….4…….0…..1…..2

A South….2…….0…..0…..0

B North….4…….0…..1…..2

B South….4…….0…..3…..1

D South….3…….1…..0…..1

totals….25…….1…..8…..9

Also there were 4 games in which both team scored in the 40’s or below 1 in B North, 2 in B South and 1 in D South

———————————————————————

The 19 girls quarter-final games 8 in AA, 4 in A North, 4 in B North and 3 in D played this week had 17 of the losing teams or 89.5% of their final game scores were in the 40’s or below. Here are the breakdown by classes.

…………..Losers points scored

……….Games….20’s..30’s..40’s

AA North….4…….0…..2…..1

AA South….4…….0…..4…..0

A North….4…….1…..2…..1

B North….4…….0…..2…..1

D North….2…….1…..1…..0

D South….1…….0…..1…..0

totals…..19…….2….12…..3

Also there were 4 games where both teams scored in the 40’s or below

1 in AA South, 1 in A North, and 2 in D North

Remember these are the supposedly best 8 teams in their class of the 88 teams that have played in boys and girls quarter-final games this first week.

Here are some of the MAYBE reasons for the low scores.

1. Maybe Good defense or Maybe poor offense

2. Maybe 10 foot longer floors causes earlier fatigue of the legs, when the legs go perimeter shooting goes

3. Maybe Tougher shooting backgrounds then in high school gyms (although 6 of the AA games that had the losers of 6 games under the 40’s were played on the home high school gyms of the higher seeded teams)

4. Maybe Poor shot selection

5. Maybe Too many 3 attempts

6. Maybe the pressure of one and done or win or go home games in the tourney make the ball seem bigger and the basket seem smaller then in the regular season games

7. Maybe Coaches letting players decide who shoots, when they shoot and where they shoot from instead of having the offensive system determine that

8. Maybe more turnovers decrease the number of shots attempted

9. Maybe poor shooting fundamentals

10. Maybe need a shot clock to increase the number of shots attempted (BIG Maybe)

Well pick your reasons, but when 79.6% of the losing teams or 35 of 44 losing teams could only score in the 40’s or below then something is very wrong with the shooting part or offensive side of the ball.

Heck, when I played in the mid 50’s in high school we averaged more than 50 points a game and when I coached in high school 20 of the 29 years we were considered a slow, patient ball control offensive team and we averaged at least 50 a game every season and we weren’t trying to score especially from 1987-2000.

When the 88 teams playing in the 44 boys and girls 2018 quarter-final games thru last Saturday 21.4% or 9 teams combined could score just 50 plus points maybe the teams that couldn’t get to 50 ought to think about hiring a shooting consultant to improve their scoring abilities.