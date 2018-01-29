YES, men’s college basketball teams can dunk in Pre-game warmups

In an “Off the Rim Column” I wrote on December 5th of 2012 entitled “Why high school/college basketball teams can’t dunk in pre-game warmups”, it has proven to be one of the most viewed hits every year since then. There is hardly a day goes by summer. fall, winter or spring that it doesn’t get at least 1 view or hit. January 27, 2018 is a good example there were 74 views on this column article. and today, Monday, January 29th, 2018 there are 16 views or hits.

So I wanted to change something to up-date those that read it now and those that have read it in the past since 2012.

College teams can now dunk in pre-game warmups. This was changed a few years ago.

However, It is still illegal and a technical foul charged to the coach if a dunk is done in the pre-game warmup of a high school game.

Sorry, I am so late with this update. Better late then never I guess. Or maybe it is just my old age that I forgot to up-date this sooner, it’s only been a few years since they changed this rule.