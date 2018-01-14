ANSWER TO: What D-1 men’s basketball team holds the record for fewest points scored in the first half of a game?

With the UMaine men’s basketball team only scoring 10 points in their first half in their Saturday’s afternoon game against Albany at their home court in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center it brought about the question what is the record for the fewest points scored in the first half of a D-1 college basketball game?

Hint one: It is not 10 points

Hint: The team that set the record is the team that broke the record by one point in January of 2013 which was set in December of 2012 and it was the same team that broke the record and still holds it today.

Remember the D-1 college game is made up of 2 20 minute halves and there was a shot clock when these records were set.

Answer will be tomorrow so don’t bother to look it up if you don’t know it now as I had to look it up too.

ANSWER: Northern Illinois with 4 point in January of 2013 breaking their record of 5 set in December of 2012