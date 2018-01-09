America East Men’s Basketball Conference substitution patterns show 9 or under is more successful than 10 plus in Wins & losses

i have taken a lot of MBR heat, which doesn’t bother me at all as I have taken heat all my basketball life of 73 years.

I have used Araon Tippen’s old famous country song entitled “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything” as my basketball life’s motto.

This time the heat was about using 8 players (I am willing to concede to 9 as it would take very little to reduce the number to 8 as I favor) vs. using 10 players or more double figure playing minutes in regard to the success of wins and loses for America East men’s conference overall records..

I have come up with the following AEC statistics that show teams in the AE Conference who uses 9 players or under are more successful in the win-lost conference column then the teams that use 10 or more players in their rotations. 7 teams use 9 and under and 2 use more with 10 plus and the stats show which has been more successful as you read them.

I HAVE RECOMMEND THE USE OF ONLY 8 PLAYERS 2 STARTERS 35 MINUTES, NEXT 2 30 MINUTES EACH THE 5TH 23 MINUTES AND THE 3 SUBS 15 MINUTES EACH.

That is the 200 minutes of playing time of 5 players. I don’t recommended 9 players because it lowers the minutes for all 5 starters.

Here are 9 AE Men’s conference basketball teams substituting rotation patterns in relation to their won-lost record, SOS, and Team RPI success.

Teams using 9 or under…….Teams using 10 plus

Team…SOS.RPI..Players.W-L.Teams…SOS.RPI..Players.W-L

Albany…337..84……..7…..11-5

UML. ….313..313……7……5-8…Stony….195..209……11……6-9

Bing…….347..275…..9……7-7…Maine…303..329…….12…..2-13

Hartford.314..262…..9……7-8

UNH……..291.341….9……3-11

Vermont…162..71…..9…..10-5

UMBC……301.215….9…….7-7

Totals…….50-51.. 49.5% .Totals……8-22..26.7%

16 AE conference players play 30 plus minutes, 32 play 20 plus minutes and 33 play 10 plus minutes of the total 81 players in the 9 AE men’s teams player substitution rotation that have played double figure minutes..

Hartford amd UMass-Lowell uses the fewest double figure minute players at 7 and UMaine plays the most at 12.

3 Teams having 3 players playing 30+ minutes

all 9 Teams players 20+ minutes, and all 9 teams have players playing

10+ minutes

As I have recommended that no team should use no more than 8 players in their rotation especially when it comes to the Conference play and really especially when it comes to the one and done conference tournament to determine which team gets the automatic bid to the BIG DANCE for the 68 D-1 teams for both the Men’s and Women’s tournament’s single elimination format.dance.

If proponents of 10 or more players in the rotations because they are worried about player fatigue then just cut down the top 8 players being used increased game minutes practice minutes down. Would rather have their basketball minutes on the game court not the team’s practice minutes.

Also with 4 media timeouts in each half every 4 minutes at the 16-12-8-4 marks of each half, plus the 5 team timeouts each team has is a potential 18 breaks in a game if the teams use their 30 second time use it or lose it time out in the first half. If players cannot stay rested with all these breaks in the action then they are not in good enough basketball conditioning and that is the coaching staff’s fault.

Without any team time outs the players only play 4 minutes and then have a 2 minute break at each media timeout.

Saying that the D-1 college game is so fast, quick and so physically demanding is a cop out to say you have to use 10 plus players in a rotation. To me coaches who do that are trying to keep all their scholarship players happy. As a coach the only person you should try to keep happy is the coach.

So I’ll leave it to you readers to decide is 8 or under better than 10 or over double figure playing minutes. Which substitution rotation pattern would you use if you were the head coach?

The AE conference statistics above shown that 9 or under is more successful that 10 or more.