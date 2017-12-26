New 3 point shooting chart: How shot got-What shot-Who got shot to miss or make

……………………………………Copyrite2017………………………………………

Anyone who wishes to make copies of this 3 point Chart on How to find out how your team gets threes and who your players are that attempt or make the 3’s in that manner or make up their own chart from this please feel free to do so.

Here is the 3 point shooting chart that I proposed in my “Off the Rim” Column in the Bangor Daily news. Hope this can be of some help to coaches who want to know how they got their 3 point attempts, who took them and who made them.

How 3 was got: and player who shot a miss or a made 3

1.Perimeter pass to stationary shooter:________________________

2. Dribble penetration & Kick out pass to stationary shooter._______

3. Ball reversal with perimeter pass to stationary shooter_________

4. Transition perimeter pass to stationary shooter_______________________

5. Pass from inside 3 point line to stationary shooter____________

6. Inside pass to Post on Block and outside kick out pass to stationary shooter_________________________________________________

7. 1on 1 off the dribble_____________________________________

8. Transition off the dribble_________________________________

9. Coming off screen set on shooter away from ball____________

10. Shooter(s) cut off screens through lanes__________________

11. Screen to shooter with ball off dribble____________________

12. Shooter fake screen roll of screen to ball and loops back for 3_

Put in number of player beside appropriate way shot was gotten and circle players number if he makes 3. number with no circle is a miss.

First 6 1 thru 6 ways to get 3’s are for stationary shooters which are usually the highest percentage wise for 3’s and 7 thru 12 are for shooters moving to the 3 point line and lower percentage wise 3’s.

Next blog is why the stationary shot is a higher percentage 3 then the 3 coming off movement to the spot.for the 3.

Hope this chart is helpful for coaches to determine how the 3 was gotten by his team and how each individual player does shooting percentage wise for the way the shot was gotten.

