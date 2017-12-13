How much does the UMaine’s basketball teams 2 non-D-1 games improve their team stats?

The answer to that question is quite a bit as you can compare the 2 non-D-1 games to the D-1 regular season games that they have already played.

The fact that the NCAA counts non D-1 opponents in non-conference games for wins and stats yet does not count them as wins and losses in each teams individual RPI rankings to be considered for the selection and seeding of the 68 teams for their March Madnesses “Big Dance” is that so that D-1 teams like Maine can improve, pad or fatten their team statistics.

Pre-season exhibition games are not included in the team stats, only the non-conference regular season games are counted.

Here is the men’s and women’s team stats for all of their games so far, 11 for the men and 10 for the women to show you how they are really improved, padded or fattening.

It shows below what they are for all of the games they have played so far, the D-1 opponents and the non D-1 opponents and the combination of the two.

The men have played 11 games are 3-8 and 1-8 in RPI rankings, 2 games which were wins against a D-3 and an NAIA2 teams. So they are 1-8 against D-1 opponents and 2-0 versus non D-1 conference teams. Winning 75-55 over University of Maine @ Presque Isle a D-3 team and 104-51 win over NAIA2 University of Maine @ Machias.

The women 6-4, but only 4 and 4 in RPI rankings and 4-4 against D-1 opponents and 2-0 against non D-1 teams, wins over D-3 Maine Maritime 89-49 and NAIA2/USCAA University of Maine @ Fort Kent 100-40.

These 4 non D-1 games were not competitive at all and Maine really gained nothing by playing them except that they improve, pad or fatten their team and player individual statistics.

Below you will find both teams total games stats, their D-1 conference games stats and their games against non D-1 opponents.

……….Per Game

Mens…Points.Points

Games..Scored.Allowed..FGA..FGM..FG%..3A..3 made.3%..FSA.FSM.FS%

11 G…..66.9..70.6….636..255..40.1.278…84..30.2.205.142.69.3

2 non….89.5..53.0….125…63..50.0..62…23..39.3..50..33.66.0

9 D-1….61.7..74.6….511..192..33.0.216…61..29.1.155.109.70.0

…………….. ..Totals…….Per game averages

Games………..Reb..Asst..T0….Reb…Asst…TO

All 11 games….398..147…177…36.2..13.4…16.1

2 non D-1 games..82…36….24…41.0..18.0…12.0

9 D-1..games….316..111…153…39.1..12.3…17.0

Womens..Points.Points

Games.Scored.Allowed.FGA..FGM..FG%..3A..3 made.3%…FSA.FSM.FS%

10 G..71.2….56.8…635..277..43.6.262….91..34.7.102.67..65.7

2 non.89.5….46.5…136…77..60.1..62….24..38.7..21.11..50.5

8 D-1.62.9….59.4…499..200..42.9.200….67..33.5..81-56..69,3

………………..Totals…..Per game averages

Games………..Reb..Asst..T0….Reb…Asst…TO

all 10 games….382..174…140…38.2..17.4…14.7

2 non D-1 games..67…53….29…33.5..26.5…14.5

8 D-1 games…..315..121…111…39.4..15.0…13.9

The above statistics show how inflated the stats for the 2 non D-1 games fatten, pad or improve the team stats.

These non D-1 games are a waste of time and money and Maine should be playing strong D-2 teams to get something out of the games instead of easy wins and easy team stats. What do D-1 teams gain when they play lower level college non D-1 teams other than the obvious of improving their team stats and coaches win-lost records when the games don’t count in the team RPI rankings for the NCAA selections and seedings for the NCAA “Big Dances” March/April?

These games should have been played at Memorial Gym’s the “PIT” to save the money that it costs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

In addition, it would have created great basketball atmosphere as it used to do when Maine played all their home games at the “PIT”.

The NCAA should either count all three things or not count all 3 things and not count 2 and not the other. This makes policy consistently inconsistent.

The better players individual stats are not effected as the teams stats positively as much as the substitutes may be improved because the better players get less minutes played as these non D-1 games are usually one sided early in favor of the UMaine teams.