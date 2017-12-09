UMaine women’s basketball team turns 3 point tables around on Dartmouth with 64-51 win

Going into today’s game the Dartmouth women’s team was ranked 6th nationally in 3 point defense giving up just 22.6% per game. Maine on the other side was shooting 36.8% so it was going to big factor in the game which team would out do the other in the 3 department.

Maine turned the 3 point tables around on Dartmouth as they went 7 for 19 from beyond the arc for 36.8% while holding Dartmouth to just 24.6% on 6 of 24 3’s.

It was also Maine’s defense in the 4th period as they held Dartmouth to just 4 points while scoring 15 themselves for the 64-51 win which moved Maine to 6-4 overall and Dartmouth dropped to 6-2.

Maine with outstanding scoring balance that was very impreesive. Fanny Wadling had a career high 18 points as did Parise Rossignol with 14. Tanesha Sutton added 13 and Blanca Millan had 10 and Julie Brsseau scored 9.

The starters scored all 64 of Maine’s points.

For Dartmouth they had 3 players in double figures. Leikewicz had 15, Lippold with 12 and Stagle added 10.

Maine out shot Dartmouth from the floor with 26 for 59 for 44.1% to Dartmouth’s 20 for 58 for 34.8%.

Maine was a perfect 5 for 5 from the foul line and Dartmouth was 5 for 6.

Maine scored 30 point in the paint to Dartmouth’s 12

Maine had 30 rebounds, Dartmouth 33.

Mane committed 14 turnovers to Dartmouth’s 17

Maine had 13 assists to Dartmouth’s 11.

Maine had 9 steals and Dartmouth had 5.

Maine now has a week to get ready for highly ranked Mississippi State on the road next Sunday at 2:00pm.