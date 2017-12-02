UMaine men’s basketball team allows Fordham to literally steal game 67-66 in OT

The Fordham Rams who play their home games in Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx of NY, the oldest on campus basketball facility in the country in D-1 basketball showed why they were the 3rd ranked team in D-1 Nation in defensive steals averaging 12 per game.

They stole their average of 12 per game today against the UMaine men’s basketball team. They literally stole the game from the Bears.

Fordham only lead 18% of the game to Maine leading 64.4% and the remaining time 17.6 % the game was tied.

Maine lead 57-52 with 2:39 to go in regulation. The Rams outscored Maine 8 to 3 to force the game into overtime at 60-60.

Maine again struggled from the 3 point arc (7 out of last 8 games) as they shot 6 for 24 for just 25%. Even though Fordham went 5 for 29 for only 17.1% it was Fordham’s defense and steals that changed the game around for them.

Fordham shot 37.3% on 22 of 59 FG’A’s Maine was 21-57 for 36. 8%. From the charity stripe Maine went 18 for 24 for 75%, while Fordham was 18-29 for 66.7%.

Maine out rebounded Fordham 42-37.

Maine committed 17 turnovers Fordham 11.

Maine had 16 assists to Fordham’s 14.

Maine’s bench doubled Fordham’s 22-11

In steals Fordham 12, Maine 5.

Points in the paint Fordham 34 Maine 20.

Maine had 22 personal fouls Fordham 20.

Maine took 24 of their 57 FGA’s as 3′ for 42.1% and Fordham took 29 of 59 as 3 attempts for 49.2%.

Being out scored by 14 points in the paint because it was hard to match up Fordham’s BIG as they gave up 34 points and only scored 20 inside the paint mostly on Fleming’s inside efforts.

Fordham’s ability to have 12 steals of the 17 Maine turnovers was also a big factor along with Maine’s fascination with the 3 point shot going 6 for 24 for 25% and taking 42.1% of their field goal attempts as 3 pointers. For the season Maine has taken 42.7% OF their FGA’s as 3 attempts on 196 of 457.

Araon Calixe again lead Maine in scoring with 20 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. His fouling out in OT did not help Maine’s cause. Andrew Fleming added 16 points long with 13 rebounds and 2 assists and Ilker Er added 15 along with a clutch 3 late in regulation to tie the game at 60 -60 to send the game to overtime. Calixe, Fleming and Er had 51 of Maine’s 66 points.

Fordham also had 3 players with double figures. Chartonuy had an all around fine game with 21 points, 11 rebounds for a double-double and 5 assists. Taveras and Salnina each had 15.

Chartonuy, Taveras and Salinia also combined for 51 points of Forhams 67.

Maine falls to 1-7 and Fordham is now 3-4.

Maine’s next game is part of a doubleheader with the Maine’s women’s team on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30pm after the women host Maine Maritime Academy women at 5:00pm at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Both Maine teams are coming off very tough overtime road losses in their last game in which they both led throughout most of the games only to give up too many points in the late going.

However, the next opponents for both Maine teams are in state D-3 teams, with the Maine men playing the University if Maine at Presque Isle and the women against Maine Maritime Academy.

These are games that both Maine teams should win. However, they do not count in teams RPI’s, but they do count in the teams W-L record and individual and team statistics.

.