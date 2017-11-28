Today, America East Conference basketball coaches were right in their pre-season coaches poll!

The America East Conference’s men’s and women’s head basketball coaches’ pre-season poll had the men finishing in 9th place and the women finishing in 6th place. As of today, both groups are correct as the Maine men are currently in 9th place in the RPI rankings for the American East Conference teams and the women are in 6th place. Their positions are determined by their record against non-conference opponents.

RPI’s are based on the strength D-1’s team’s schedule and wins and losses. Non-Division One wins do not count in RPI’s only games against D-1 opponents. Thus, UMaine women’s win over UMFK is not included.

In the realtimerpi.com RPI rankings the Maine men are ranked 329 out of 351 D-1 schools and the women are ranked 192 out of 349 teams.

In the Pomeroy RPI rankings the men are at 334. There is no women RPI’s available in the Pomeroy Rankings.

The America East Conference is the 20th ranked D-1 conference of the 32 D-1 conferences and the women’s is ranked 22nd conference is ranked 22nd in RPI RANKINGS.

The Vermont men are ranked 64th in the Realtimer RPI’s and 4th in the Pomeroy. This shows the difference in ranking systems.

Vermont’s 4th ranking of today in Pomeroy’s RPI Rankings is probably the highest an America East men’s team has ever been ranked in RPI’s,

Here are the AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE NON-CONFERENCE GAMES REALTIMERPI.COM AND POMEROY RPI MEN’S RANKINGS:

Pos….Team………..W-L..Realtimer…Pomeroy

1………Vermont……5-1………64…………..4

2………Albany……..6-1……..160…………92

3………UMass-L…..5-1…….204………..239

4………UMBC………4-3…….207………..216

5………Stonybrook..1-5……249…………191

6………Binghamton..3-4…..256…………249

7………Hartford……..3-4…..280………….332

8………UNH………….1-5……305…………238

9………Maine………..1-5……329…………334

Here are the AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S TEAMS REALTIMERSPI.COM RPI RANKINGS

Pos…..Team………..W-L..Realtimer RPI

1………Stonybrook..4-0…….28

2………Hartford…….3-3…….98

3………Albany………4-1……117

4………Binghamton.3-2……177

5………UNH…………4-2…….180

6………Maine……….3-2…….192

7……..Vermont…….1-5……..314

8……..UMBC……….0-6……..342

9……..UMass-Low..1-4……..344

Conference games usually start in the new year in early January.