Georgetown men stay unbeaten drops UMaine 76-55 to go 5-0, Maine falls to 1-6

New head coach Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas, his college alma mater, remained undefeated with their 5 straight win by getting by the Maine Blackbears men 76-55 at Capital Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Hoyas raced to a 40-24 half time lead and then Maine made a run and cut the margin to 12 early in the second half, but GT regrouped and outscored the Bears by 9 points the rest of the way for 76-55 win.

GT put 5 players in double figures, Johnson 18, Govan 16, Derrickson 12, Blair 11 ad Mulmore 10.

For Maine, Calixe with 17 and ER with 13 paced the Mainers.

As hot as Maine was Sunday afternoon against Quinnipiac when they went 10-14 from beyond the arc for 3;s in the first half and then 4 for 9 in the second half for a outstanding 14 of 23 for 61%, tonight they were just as cold as they were 0-10 for the first half and 4 for 13 for the second half for 17.4%.

Maine so far this season has lived by the 3. They “lived” Sunday afternoon 14 for 23 and they “died” tonight 4 for 23.

From the floor GT went 25-54 for 46.3%. Maine 22 of 60 for 36%.

From the line GT was 22 for 29 for 75.1%, Maine 7 for 10, 70%.

Both teams had 35 rebounds.GT had 13 assist, Maine 8.

Maine’s bench scored 32 points, GT’s 19.

Maine committed 18 turnovers to GT’s 12

GT had 40 points in the paint and Maine had 26.

Maine falls to 1-6 as they head to New York Saturday for a 2:00pm game with the Fordham Rams.