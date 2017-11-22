UMaine men’s basketball team drop 5th straight 78-69 to BU

The UMaine men’s hoop team had a 7 point with 14:55 to go in the first half, but Boston University rallied to take a 13 point lead 41-28 at the half which was a 20 point swing.

Maine cut the lead to 5 late in the game, but had to foul and BU pulled away for their first win of the season to go 1-3 while Maine lost their 5th straight to fall to 0-5.

This was the 3rd consecutive game that Maine’s opponent had not won a game so far this season but managed to take the Bears leaving them still looking for their first win of the young season

BU had four players in double figures. Scanlon and Goff each had 13, Whyte 12 and McCoy 10. For Maine Calixe was the game’s high sorer with 22, Fleming added 14 and Bryant had 11.

Maine shot 38.3% for the floor on 23 of 60.

BU shot 47.8% from the floor on 26 of 55.

Maine went 10-28 for 3’s for 35.7% while BU was 11-23 for 47.8%.

From the line Maine was 13-16 for 81.3& and BU 15-28 for 53.6%

Maine had 37 rebounds, BU 40.

Maine had 15 assists, BU 16.

Maine committed 19 turnovers and BU 20.

Maine committed 25 fouls, BU 18.

BU bench scored 28 points, Maine’s 27.

Maine’s next game is Sunday, November 26th at 2:00pm when they travel to Quinnipiac.