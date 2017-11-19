UMaine men’s basketball team drops 4th straight in OT 69-68 to Sacred Heart

After being tied with Sacred Heart at 35-35 at half, the UMaine men’s and Sacred Hearts hoop teams each only scored 24 points in the 2nd 20 minutes plus in the 5 minute overtime as Sacred heart only scored 1 more point (10 to 9) then the Bears to win in overtime 69-68.

Maine missed 3 consecutive foul shots at the end of regulation forcing them to go into overtime with SH.

Sacred Heart trailed in regulation by 4 late in the game 59-55 and in the overtime 68-66 only to come back and tie the game in regulation 59-55 and then win it in overtime 69-68.

Maine shot 37.7% from the floor on 23 of 61 to SH’s 25-62 for 37.3%.

Maine went a miserable 4 for 26 from beyond the arc for 15.4% to Sacred Heart’s 9 for 29 for 31% after being 5 for 10 midway thru the first half and finished the game 4 for 19.

From the line Maine was 18 of 26 for 69.2% to the Heart’s 10 of 16 for 62.5%.

Rebounds: Maine 36 SWH 47.

Assists: Maine 9 SH 11

Turnovers: Maine 14 SH 19

Bench Points: Maine 25 SH 30

Personal Fouls: Maine 18 SH 21

Leading Maine scorers: Er 20, Calixe 18, Fleming 11 and Stojiljkovic 10

Ilker Er and Ilija Stojiljkovid each had their first career double doubles in points and rebounds.

Leading Sacred Heart scorers: Lopez 11, Radz 10 and Waters 10

Maine drops to 0-4 and Sacred Heart wins their first game of year moving to 1-3.

Maine is back in action at home on Wednesday, November 22 in an afternoon 2:0pm game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor against Boston University.

Maine drops to 338 in Pomeroy RPI Rankings and Boston University is at 243 at 0-2 in nother battle of winleess teams.