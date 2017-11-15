Current Basketball Rankings for UMaine men’s and women’s teams

Below is the current basketball rankings and or rating for the UMaine’s men’s and women’s basketball teams

The women’s record is 2-1 while the men are win less at 0-2.

The women’s team’s 2 wins are over Harvard and Bryant and a loss to Tulane. Harvard’s RPI is 159, Bryant 274 and Tulane is 127.

The men’s team’s 2 loses are to Boston College whose RPI is currently 185 and Texas Tech’s is 149.

RPI is based on the teams strength of schedule of the teams they have played so far in the season and their wins and losses against only D-1 opposition.

RPI is the most important of the individual team rankings.

The realtimerpi.com RPI and Power Rankings are as follows:

Team……Power….RPI of 351 D-1 schools in each men’s and ……………………..women’s 2 divisions

men…….326……132

women…..158……198

Pomeroy Power and RPI Rankings:

Men…….331……337

women’s rankings not available

America East Conference Power and RPI rankings out of 33 conferences

Confeence…Power….RPI

men……….16……14

women……..23……29

RPI is the rank for the strength of the teams and conferences over all schedules

The Power Rankings are the strength of the individual teams and individual conferences

There are daily rankings through out the D-1 basketball season’s schedules and games

The most important of the power or RPI is the RPI as that is what is the most important factor used in determining the March Madness seedings for the tournament.