UMaine basketball teams split doubleheader as the men defeat D-3 Husson 84-63 & D-2 Stonehill beats the women 68-49

The first basketball games of the season at the Cross Insurance Center today drew a good crowd of close to 1300 for the doubleheader for the Maine men’s and women’s basketball teams.

In the first game the D-1 Maine men raced by D-3 Husson University 84-63.

Maine had 5 players in double figures as they lead at half-time 44-29. JUCO transfer Sophomore Isaiah White lead the way with 17 points, followed by Andrew Fleming sophomore from Oxford Hills High School had 13 points and then 3 players had 10 each, Junior Aaron Calixe, Junior JUCO Trae Bryant Junior and Ilker Er. For Husson outstanding guard senior Raheem Anderson led all scorers with 24 followed by junior Justin Martin with 14.

Maine shot 31-63 from the floor for 49.2% to Husson’s 23-74 for 31.4%. From beyond the 3 point arc Maine was 9 for 21 for 42.9% and Husson went 9 for 29 for 31.0%.

From the foul line Maine shot a blistering 13-14 for 92.9% and the Eagles were 8 for 12 for 65.7%.

In the rebound department Maine out rebounded Husson 50 to 35.

Maine had 20 turnovers and 22 assists while Husson had 18 turnovers and just 10 assists.

Maine had 42 points in the paint to Husson’s 16. Points of turnovers Maine had 21 Husson 16. 2nd chance points Maine had 10 and Husson a dozen, Fast break points Maine with 6 and Husson just 2. Maine’s bench outscored Husson’s bench 24 to 16.

In the second half of the doubleheader D-2 Stonehill surprised the D-1 Maine Blackbears with a convincing 68 to 49 win after losing to Maine last year 74-54 at the CIC.

Stonehill lead 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 39-23 at the half. Stonehill continued to outplay Maine as they went to a 54-39 3rd quarter lead.

Sophomore Kelly Martin was the game’s high scorer as she paced Stonehill with 24 points. Senior Samantha Hyslip added 14 and senior Courtney Walsh had 10. For Maine they did not have a player in double figures, but Sophomores Blanca Millan and Fanny Wadling each had 9 points and freshmen point guard Dor Saar had 8.

Stonehill shot 24-55 for 43.5% from the floor while Maine was struggled at 35.6% on 21-59.

Stonehill went 7-18 for 3″s for 38.9% while Maine was a very cold 3 for 17 for just 17.6%.

From the charity stripe Stonehill was 13-18 for 72.2% while Maine was 4-10 for just 40%.

Stonehill out rebounded Maine 42 to 34.

In the turnover department Stonehill committed 16 Maine 15.

Maine only had 8 assist while Stonehill had 19.

Stonehill had 26 points in the paint Maine 24. Points off turnovers Stonehill 15 Maine 14. 2nd chance points, Stonehill 16 Maine 7. Fast break point Stonehill 4 Maine 0. Maine’s bench outscored Stonehill’s bench 14-8.

The statistic figures tell the story for both games. Remember that old saying “Figures don’t lie, but ????? can figure?

The stats just favored the winning teams in most of the categories kept by the statistician.

Maine men are back in action next Sunday, November 5th at the “PIT” on campus hosts D-3 St. Joseph’s of Standish, Maine at 2:00pm in an exhibition game.

The Maine women host Tulane in a regular season non-conference game on Friday, November 10th at 6:00pm at the Memorial Gym’s “PIT” in their TIP OFF TOURNEY and then play either Dayton or Harvard on Saturday, November 11th in the consolation or championship game.