Very busy Saturday for 6 UMaine teams. If you want to see the UMaine Basketball teams you will have to be in attendance

It will be a very busy Saturday, October 28th for 6 of the UMaine athletic teams. Maine women’s and men’s swimming teams host Darmouth. The women start at 11:00am and the men start at 12noon at the Wallace Pool.

The football team plays at home against William & Mary at 12noon.

Then the two basketball teams play at the Cross Insurane Center in Bangor. The men play D-3 Husson University at 3:00pm followed by the women’s hoop team plays D-2 Stonehill at 5:00pm.

At 7:30pm the men’s hockey team plays the second game of the 2 game weekend series against the University of Minnesota at Duluth at Alfond Arena.

The scheduling will allow you to see the football game at Orono, then get to Bangor for the 2 basketball games and then back to Orono for the hockey game, or watch the 2 swim meets, the 2 basketball games and the hockey game.

It looks like if you want to watch the UMaine men’s and women’s basketball games you will have to be in attendance.

Because as of yesterday, the goblackbears.com website for each UMaine basketball team does not show on their schedules that the games will be streamed live online.

Also, I don’t believe they were streamed last year as they were/are pre-season exhibition games not non-conference regular season games.

If you didn’t happen to see the Men’s 4th Annual Skip Chappelle intra-squad scrimmage scrimmage on Saturday, October 10 before the homecoming football game and because the women didn’t have a pre-season intra-squad public scrimmage game, like the men did, then this will be your first opportunity to see both teams in action for the first time this season.

Hope to see you at the CIC.

All information on this BLOG came from the goblackbears.com website for each team that is competing on Saturday.