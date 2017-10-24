Guard dominated rosters of UMaine hoop teams have questions as they open exhibition season this Saturday

If you missed the homecoming Skip Chappelle 4th Annual men’s basketball intra-squad scrimmage on October 10th and because there has not been a public women’s team intra-squad scrimmage then as UMaine basketball fans you will get your first chance to evaluate the newcomers and returnees in action on this coming Saturday, October 28th.

The men entertain D-3 Husson University and the women host D-2 Stonehill. Both games are part of a doubleheader with the men’s game at 3:00pm and the women’s tip off at 5:00pm at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Both teams have some impressive newcomers and returnees.

Let’s take the men’s team first as they play the first game on Saturday.

They have 8 returnees, 1 transfer, 1 red shirt JUCO, and 7 newcomers (4 JUCO’s and 3 true freshmen).

They have 2 players returning that were starting before two had season ending injuries. 6’1″ junior point guard Aaron Calixe who went out after 5 games and 6’6″ outstanding shooter Senior guard Ilker Er after 11 games.

Other returnees are 6’7″ soph forward Andrew Fleming, 6’5″ soph guard Danny Evans, 6’7″ Junior forward Ilija Stojilkovic, 6’8″ red-shirt center soph Vincent Eze, 6’1″ red shirt Soph guard Dennis Ashley and 6’1″ senior guard Garvey Melmad.

The red shirt Soph JUCO guard is 6’5″ Isaiah White and Transfer from LaSalle 6’5″ soph guard Dusan Majstorvic former Lee Prepper.

The 7 new players to campus 3 are true freshmen 6’9″ 245b.

center Mick Antoms from Siberia and Lee prep, guard Lewis Wang 5’11” from Lee prep and 6’1″ guard Rob Bristonas. 4 players are JUCO’s 6’6″ forward Junior Duncan Douglas, 6’5″ junior guard Vern Lowndes, 6’1″ Junior guard Trae Bryant and 5’11” Junior guard Celio Araujo.

Of the 17 roster players 12 are listed as guards and just 2 centers and 3 forwards, so again it is a guard oriented roster.

Of the 17 players 5 prepped at Lee Academy 60 miles north of Orono. Calixe, Ilija S., Dusan M., Antoms and Wang.

On the women’s side of things they have a 13 player roster which has 8 returning players and 5 newcomers.

Returning are starters 6’1″ soph Center Fanny Wadling, 5’11” soph guard Blanca Millan, and 5’10’ junior guard Tanesha Sutton. Other returness 5’8″ soph guard Julie Brosseau, 5’4″junior guard Maddy McVicar, 5’8″ soph guard Sierra Tapley, and 6’2″ senior forward Kirsten Johnson. 5’8″ junior guard Parise Rossignol returns after a year off to round out the returnees.

The 5 freshmen newcomers, IMO are stronger as a group then what Maine lost via the transfers. 6’5″ center Kat Williams. 6’3″ guard Kira Barra, 5’11” forward Maleve Carroll, 5’9″ guard Kelly Fogarty and 5’6 point guard Dor Saar.

Like the men, the women have more guards listed on their roster 9 to 4 front court players.

Both teams have similar questions going into the season with so many new faces that will be counted on to help and blend in with the returnees.

Saturday will be the start of answering those questions for both teams as they head into their non-conference schedule which will allow both head coaches to decide on who will be the biggest help this coming year come conference play and try to peak at tourney time…the newcomers or the returnees or a combination of both?????????????????????????????????

All material and information for this BLOG was gotten from goblackbears.com UMaine’s men’s and women’s basketball Rosters on their websites.