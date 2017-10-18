First night of “Read and React” FREE clinic by Rick Torbett of BETTER BASKETBALL at Husson Women’s Basketball practice very insightful

32 interested basketball people attended the first of four Husson University women’s basketball practices to hear and see Rick Torbett from BETTER BASKETBALL put in the start of the “Read and React Free LanCe Basketball Offense.

This presentation was the best type of this clinic that I have ever attended in my 73 years in the game as player, coach, official, Radio-TV color commentator, author, writer and fan. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest rating I could give for this presentation I give it a NINE…………….TEEN.

Rick Is a former basketball coach, who is stationed in Atlanta and he goes all over the country making his presentation of the “Read and React Offense” that he devised. He has put this offense in for high school, D-1, D-2, D-3 college teams throughout the country.

He has put this “Read and React Offense” in Maine in a school in Penobscot county 2 years ago.

Any Maine high school or college coach in attendance and there were several Maine high school coaches from Hancock County, Piscataquis County and Penobscot County there along with several college coaches really got a wealth of basketball information that is the basis of this offense.

All certainly got a great presentation of how the “Read and React Offense” as Rick used the Husson women’s team players to put in the beginning of this interesting, intriguing, unique, effective and fascinating offense which can be used against man-to-man or zone defenses.

Off the 6 things a player can do after he/she passes the ball to a teammate, Clinican Torbett introduced and used the old give and go (pass and cut to hoop), fake and cut and rear back screens.

The clinic continues tonite at 5:30pm to 7:30pm with the gym work and then follows with a 7:30pm film presentation and questions and answer period.

This will also be the same schedule for tonight, tomorrow on Thursday and then Fridays clinic is from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the Husson Gym.

If you missed the first session last nite you are still invited to attend any of the 3 remaining presentations.

Remember this clinic is FREE and only costs you your time and effort to get to the clinic and believe me it will be WELL WORTH YOU TIME AND EFFORT TO ATTEND THE 3 REMAINING SESSIONS.

Coaches who are attending will be at an advantage this season if they put in this free lance offense.