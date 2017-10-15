Blue team edges White team 89-85 in overtime in UMaine Men’s 4th Annual Skip Chappelle Intra-Squad Scrimmage

Finally, a basketball event to report on now that D-1 college basketball has started already.

Homecoming fans who attended Saturday’s, October 14th 4th annual UMaine men’s basketball intra-squad Skip Chappelle scrimmage at Memorial Gym’s “THE PIT” saw a thriller as the BLUE team lead by 6’6″ senior Ilker Er with 27 points edged the White team paced by 6’7″ junior Andrew Fleming with 33 points in an overtime thriller 89-85 as Ilker Er hit the tying 3 pointer to put the game into overtime.

Both squads were very even as indicated by the final close score.

The teams were divided up as follows:

BLUE TEAM

Calixe…Jr 5’11” G* Lee Prep

Er…….Sr 6’6″ G* JUCO

Evans….So 6’4″ G* Prep

Melmad…Sr 6’1″ G* true senior from Old Town HS

Knowndes.Jr 6’5″ G** JUCO

Antoms…Fr 6’8″ C** Lee Prep

Wang…..Fr 5’11” G** Lee Prep

WHITE TEAM

Fleming..So 6’7″ F* true soph from Oxford Hills HS

Ilija S..Jr 6’7″ F* Lee Prep

Ashley…So 6’1″ G* Bridgon Academy red-shirt Soph

White….So 6’6″ G**JUCO red shirt soph

Bryant…Jr 6’1″ G**JUCO

Araujo…Jr 5’10” G**JUCO

BirstonasFr 6’1″ G**true freshmen

Following 3 players did not participate: Do not know reasons for absent. Injuries???

Eze……So 6’8″ C* Redshirt Soph

Douglas..Jr 6’6′ F**JUCO

Dusan M. So 6’5″ G**Transfer from LaSalle

*Returning players **new players for this coming season

Roster made up of 17 players: 2 centers, 3 forwards and 12 guards

2 seniors, 6 juniors, 6 sophs and 3 freshmen

3 players directly from H5 (Fleming, Melmad and Bristonas,) 5 from prep schools, 3 red shirt sophs (White JUCO last year at UMaine, Ashley at Maine 2 years ago, Eze last at Maine), 5 JUCO’s, and 1 Transfer.

Calixe gets his junior year back because of injury and only played 5 games, while Er played 11 games and lost his junior year because he cut off I believe is 7 games.

Both were starters and their not playing last year was a big factor in the losing season, especially when it came to the conference play. They were both missed badly.

This will be an experienced team as far as having a lot of game experience even if it is not all at Maine.

An exhibtion game is scheduled for Saturday, December 28th vs. D-3 Husson University at 3:00pm followed by the UMaine Women’s team playing D-2 Stonehill at 5:00pm. Games are at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Material for this BLOG was taken from goblackbears.com Maine Men’s Basketball team’s Website’s, schedule, roster and news write up of the 4th annual Skip Chappelle Scrimmage under the men’s basketball news site.

D-3 basketball started practice today, October 15th and the high schools start in a little over a month on November 20th.

So basketball withdrawal now will be a thing of the past for another year, at least for yours truly.