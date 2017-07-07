Here’s a quick hitting H.S./COLLEGE offense that get’s open 3s, open layups and draws fouls

High School and College Coaches how would you like to have a man-to-man offensive set up that makes it very easy and effective to get the ball to your back-to-the-basket low post player?

Because coaches are not quite as busy during the summer this is a good time to look at a possible new effective and easy offense to get the ball inside so they can run an inside-outside offense to get open 3’s, open layups and draws fouls and to have a system that has the system determine who shoots, where they shoot from and when they shoot instead of having the players determine who shoots, where they shoot from and when they shoot after the player has received the ball.

This offense allows all 5 of your players on the floor to become post players which allows you to take advantage of size mismatches.

This offense has proven itself and it’s your’s free if you are interested.

This is just my way of giving back to the game that has given me so much over the years as a player, coach, official and fan.

OFFENSIVE Formation is a 2-2-1 setup. 2 guard positions, 2 wing positions and 1 block position. Guards and wings are outside the 3 point line and the post player is on the ball side block.

1. low post player on the block always tries to be ball side block

2. 2 wings are just behind the 3 point line, even with the foul line extended at the 3 point line

3. 2 guards are just behind the 3 point line even with the free throw lane line extended

This puts all 4 perimeter players outside/behind the 3 point line. KEY: ALL PERIMETER PLAYERS MUST BE OUTSIDE/BEHIND THE 3 POINT LINE WHEN OFFENSE BEGINS AND WHEN IT RESETS.

This is an inside-outside offense which gets a team open 3’s, open power layups or draws fouls.

If ball is on the right side of the court facing the offensive basket in the hands of the guard or wing, the post player is always on the block on that side of the court. Post player follows the ball.

This spacing makes it very hard for the defense to double down to double team the post player with or without the ball because it always leaves the perimeter player (WHOSE MAN HAS LEFT HIM/HER TO DOUBLE TEAM THE POST PLAYER ON THE BLOCK) open for an open 3 point shot or for an open layup if the open man makes a cut to the basket looking for the return pass from the post player, old fashion give and go

This offense has:

1. Great spacing which makes it easy to get the ball to the block and is very effective against any double down to double team the post player with the ball on the block because help defenders are so far away from the block. This offensive formation makes it very hard to double team the post player without paying a big price of giving up an open 3, an open layup or allowing the post player to go 1 on 1 with no help defense.

2. Incorporates getting the ball to the post quickly and easily

3. Free lance safety valve play, when the perimeter player with the ball cannot make a pass to a perimeter teammate or the post player this automatically gives the player live with the ball the ability to dribble penetrate to the hoop because of the overplay denial defense he/she is facing when he/she cannot make a pass. Because of the denial overplay on the players without the ball the easier it is for the dribbler to get by the first help defender (either a wing or guard defender) to force the post player on the block defenders have to become the help defender which leaves the post man open and if the post’s defender does not help out then the dribbler has a free drive to the hoop. If the wing or other guard defender stops the dribbler then that will open up his/her offensive player (wing or guard) open for a 3.

4. The only time the ball is dribbled after the original dribbler picks up the ball to start the offense is in number 3, any player who is live with the ball uses dribble penetration to escape not being able to make a pass

5. After the ball is passed to a teammate either the 3 other perimeter players and the 1 post player, the player who made the pass screens away any teammate on the floor or the player who passed the ball goes and screens the defender of the teammate who he/she passed the ball to and runs either a screen roll or a loop back for a 3.

6. Ball is passed to post player on block, passer screens away and if the player on the block is doubled down on for a double team it is very easy for the post player with the ball being double teamed to find the open player for either an open layup or an open three

7. When perimeter wing player passes ball to the guard on his/her side of the court he/she either goes and screens away for the post player OR STAYS which is the signal for the player on the low block position to rear screen for the wing who passed the ball. The wing is now the new post player and the post player the new wing player

8. Every time a perimeter played receives the ball he/she looks right inside to try to get the ball to the post player. After passing ball to the post he/she screens away the nearest player outside the 3 point line

9. This can be run as a continuity offense because after each play the players are in the 4 perimeter positions and 1 post position.

10. Very simple rules to follow:

A. Can’t pass ball then dribble penetrate or have teammate you are trying to pass to go back door (Signal for this is for the player with the ball to use a Fake ball pass to him/her)

B. Guard Pass to wing screen away for opposite guard

C. Wing pass to guard either screen away post player or stay and have post player rear screen him/her

This system gets the offense high percentage shots in a short amount of time.

Easily effective for high school or college as it is a very quick hitting offense to run against the shot clock.

This is a disciplined, controlled free lance offense as it allows 5 options for the passer to do depending on how the defense is playing 1. pass and screen away 2. pass and set a screen to the ball. 3. pass to the post player. 4. dribble penetrate when player with ball can’t make a pass 5. fake a pass and have the teammate that he/she is trying to pass to to make a back door cut. The defense does not know what type of offensive move the passer is going to make.

Really want to get the ball inside QUICKLY? ON EACH HALF-COURT OFFENSIVE POSSESSION JUST PUT IN A RULE THAT THE LOW POST PLAYER ON THE BLOCK MUST TOUCH THE BALL ONCE BEFORE YOUR TEAM SHOOTS A SHOT, UNLESS IT IS AN OPEN LAYUP. WATCH HOW FAST THE BALL GOES INSIDE TO THE LOW BLOCK POST PLAYER. ADD BREAK THE RULE, A SUB IS AT THE TABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

